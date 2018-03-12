‘Mindless’ vandals pull down posts at city rugby club

Have your say

TRAINING was ruined for hundreds of young city rugby players after vandals bent and tore down a pair of posts.

About 300 junior players were left disappointed when they discovered the damage at Portsmouth Rugby Club on Sunday morning.

Police believe the incident, in Norway Road, occurred overnight on Saturday.

Officers have described the destruction as ‘mindless’.

Hants Response Cops said on Twitter: ‘Mindless vandalism overnight at @Portsmouth_RFC. 300 kids turning up to train and play matches, including the U14 semi-final. If you know anything about this please call 101.

A spokesperson for Portsmouth Rugby Club later hit out, tweeting from the club’s account: ‘Very very frustrating.... why do people do this....??’

The other damaged post. Credit: Hants Response Cops on Twitter (@HCResponseCops)

In a later reply, police dismissed adverse weather as the culprit.

They said: ‘Definitely not blown over....was a deliberate ‘human’ act by mindless idiots....’