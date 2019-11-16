Miniature dachshund puppies Dolly and T-Rex nearly died after eating cannabis in Milton Common

SICK puppies were left at death’s door and ‘looking out of it’ after ingesting cannabis on a walk in the park.

Mum-of-two Robyn Jacquest-Hill’s 18-month-old miniature dachshunds T-Rex and Dolly fell unwell after being walked in Milton Common.

Picture: Robyn Jacquest-Hill

The family pets, both born in the same litter, are dramatically different in size with Dolly weighing around 9lb and T-Rex about double that.

This meant the cannabis coursing through their bodies hit Dolly hardest. Both are facing diagnoses of possible liver damage.

Property consultant Robyn, 35, said: ‘I was going to take a picture of them, I’d never seen a dog like them before - I didn’t because I thought they were dying.

‘They just looked out of it – it was the oddest experience.’

It is thought the cannabis was eaten on the dog walk at some point before 12.45pm when the animals returned home.

Robyn, who lives in Milton with husband Simon, 31, four-year-old daughter Lilia and son Frankie, two, took the pups to a specialist in Winchester.

Urine tests confirmed the presence of THC in both dogs’ systems.

‘(The walker) brought them in, and Dolly collapsed on the rug.

‘My husband went straight to the vets and called me and said something is not right.

‘She was not in a good way at all.

‘We literally had to sit back and wait. I said she looked like she was on drugs, like her brain wasn’t connected to her body.

‘Her eyes were glassy, she looked off her face. T-Rex was fine walking around the floor then he went up on his back legs and I said “it’s happening to him”.’

The family expects bills, which are covered by insurance, to hit between £5,000-£6,000.

Tests were done for other drugs including cocaine and heroin but nothing else was detected.

THC, Tetrahydrocannabinol, is the active ingredient in cannabis.

‘For me it’s more about raising awareness for other people,’ Robyn said, ‘I wouldn’t want someone else to be in that situation.’

The incident happened on October 10.