Minicab driver says cabbies are 'under attack' from youths in Havant and Leigh Park

A cabbie whose car was pelted by a stone that smashed a back window says that drivers are having to run the gauntlet all the time in Havant and Leigh Park.

The female driver was four hours into her shift in an Andicars Skoda Rapid when the car was hit in Purbrook Way just after midnight on Sunday.

Ana Black's Skoda taxi was pelted with a stone in Purbrook Way early on Sunday

The back window of the car was smashed and the 34-year-old said she is furious that she lost out on working for the rest of the weekend – although feels lucky that it did not hit the windscreen.

There were no passengers in the car at the time as she had just dropped off a fare.

‘It's completely outrageous,' she said. ‘There are problems all the time.

‘I reported this to the police but we can't do anything about the kids because if we touch them then we will get in trouble.

‘It’s probably a game or they just love to do bad things. They know that they can’t be harmed in any way.’

Today The News revealed that Uber and other cab drivers in Portsmouth have been suffering a wave of violence, with incidents such as smashed windows, acid being thrown over bodywork and other damage being reported on almost a daily basis.

The driver, who lives in Portsmouth and has been working as a cab driver for 18 months, said that Purbrook Way, Botley Drive, around Park Parade and near Havant and South Downs College were the worst areas for drivers.

She said: ‘I am just trying to work and earn a living. My car is a rental and so I need to earn the money to be able to rent it – if I can’t work then I have no money.’

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We received a report of a stone being thrown through the window of a car just after midnight on October 27, in Purbrook Way. Officers attended and a search was carried out.’

Nobody has been arrested, but the spokeswoman said that inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information about this can call police on 101, quoting 44190384686.