Missing 17-year-old girl believed to be in Fareham, police say

A MISSING 17-year-old girl could be found in Fareham, police say.

Officers are searching for Britney Garman after she went missing from her Guildford home three days ago.

In a statement issued last night, Surrey police said it is believed the young woman – who also has contacts in Epsom and Woking – could be in Fareham.

She is described as being white, 5ft6 and of slim build, with long brown curly hair in a pony tail.

Britney was last seen wearing a red and green parka jacket, navy blue tracksuit bottoms with a pale blue stripe down the side and white trainers.

Anyone who sees Britney or has information regarding her location is urged to contact Surrey Police on 101, quoting PR/45180009021