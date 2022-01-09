Missing Billy Hodgson has been found, police confirm

POLICE have confirmed a man who went missing has been found.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 12:35 pm

Billy Hodgson, 23 was reported missing yesterday evening, but he has now been found.

Billy Hodgson has been found.

