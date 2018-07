A 60-YEAR-OLD man who went missing from Fareham on Tuesday has been found.

Police have confirmed Derek Britton is safe after he went missing and lost contact with his family on the morning of July 3.

Mr Britton had last been seen close to Central Road in Fareham, before his disappearance led to a concern for his welfare.

However, officers have now thanked all those who shared their appeal in the light of the good news.