Missing Fareham man may have gone to Isle of Wight, say police

A MAN reported as missing over the weekend could be in London or the Isle of Wight, according to police.

Simon Cardy, 23 from Fareham, has not been seen since Saturday.

He left home in the morning and has not returned home since, which his family says is unusual for him.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘When last seen, Simon was wearing dark coloured shorts, a maroon t-shirt and a dark blue fleece.

‘He was wearing brown walking shoes and was carrying a dark coloured rucksack.

‘It is possible that Simon may have travelled to the Isle of Wight or to London using public transport.’

Anyone with information on Simon’s whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting reference 730.

