Missing Fareham woman Lorraine Samways ‘may be in the ‘Chichester area’

A WOMAN who went missing from a hospital could be in Chichester, according to police.

Lorraine Samways, 41 from Locks Heath, was reported missing by staff at Southampton General Hospital at 12.30am on Friday, February 22.

Sussex Police believe that she could be somewhere near Chichester.

The police force tweeted this morning: ‘Have you seen missing woman Lorraine Samways?

‘It is believed she may be in the Chichester area.’

Lorraine is white, 5ft 5in, with straight dark-brown short hair which has a side parting.

She was last seen wearing dark blue leggings, a red puffer jacket with a hood and white plimsolls or shoes. She was believed to be carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190064275