A girl has gone missing and is believed to have travelled to a railway station.

Lexi, 16, was last seen at roughly 8.12pm on the London transport network on Tuesday (August 12).

Lexi, 16, from Manchester with links to Hampshire, has disappeared and is believed to have travelled to London Euston.

Lexi, 16, from Manchester with links to Hampshire, disappeared in London. | Greater Manchester Police

Portsmouth Police shared the appeal from Greater Manchester Police (GMP), as she has ties to both Hampshire and the Manchester area.

Lexi is believed to have travelled to London Euston and has links to Hampshire.

Anyone with information is urged to call GMP on 0161 856 8014 quoting 2836 of 12/08/2025.