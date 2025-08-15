Missing Manchester girl linked to Hampshire, 16, disappears and believed to have travelled to London Euston
A girl has gone missing and is believed to have travelled to a railway station.
Lexi, 16, was last seen at roughly 8.12pm on the London transport network on Tuesday (August 12).
Portsmouth Police shared the appeal from Greater Manchester Police (GMP), as she has ties to both Hampshire and the Manchester area.
GMP said: “Have you seen Lexi, 16, from Manchester? She was last seen on 12/08/2025 at around 8.12pm at Piccadilly Train Station. Lexi is believed to have travelled to London Euston and has links to Hampshire.”
Anyone with information is urged to call GMP on 0161 856 8014 quoting 2836 of 12/08/2025.