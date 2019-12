Have your say

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy that had been missing has been found.

Alby from Gosport left his home address at around 12.30pm on Saturday (Nov 30).

Police believed he may have travelled to Portsmouth but have confirmed the youngster has now been found.

