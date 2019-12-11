Missing Gosport man has been found

A MAN reported missing after leaving his home in Gosport earlier this evening has now been found, according to police.

Christopher Ledger-Hooper, 26, was reported missing after leaving his home.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are pleased to report that Christopher Ledger-Hooper, 26, from Gosport, has been located.

‘Thank you to the public and media for assisting with and sharing our appeal.’

If you believe someone is missing, contact police on 101. If it is a child or they are at serious risk of harm, dial 999.

