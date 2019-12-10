Missing Gosport teen has been found, family confirms

Have your say

A TEENAGER who went missing in Gosport last night has been found, according to the family.

Samantha Thompstone, 13, was last seen yesterday, with her family launching a missing person appeal this morning.

The family says that the teenager has since been found safe and well, and have thanked those who shared their appeal.

