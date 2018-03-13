Missing Gosport toddler’s family meet with military police over her disappearance

Have your say

THE family of missing Katrice Lee has met with military police over the toddler’s disappearance nearly 37 years ago.

Little Katrice Lee was two when she vanished in November 1981, in Paderborn, West Germany, while out shopping with her mum, Sharon Lee, from Gosport.

Her family, including father Richie Lee, met with Royal Military Police officers re-investigating the case yesterday.

Katrice’s family have long criticised the initial investigation and demanded to see the case files.

The RMP is carrying out Operation Bute, the re-investigation. In 2012, senior officials admitted mistakes in the initial investigation were made.

Last month Mr Lee met with the defence secretary Gavin Williamson, who arranged a meeting with the RMP for yesterday.

Speaking on BBC Radio Solent, Mr Lee told how he had informed RMP officers at the time of the disappearance of a distinctive problem with Katrice’s eye and how he wanted the borders to be locked down.

He said: ‘We were actually told that we were clutching at straws at the time.

‘I told the secretary of state that like any father if I have to jump through any hoops to get answers then I will do.

‘We had the meeting – we sat and had a presentation for five hours and if I’m perfectly honest I’m still computing what information I was given.

‘They covered every base from when Katrice went missing and what they’ve had to do.

‘I’ve never blamed the existing search team at this point in time. I blame the 1981 investigation completely for failing my daughter’s case.’

Mr Lee is set to meet with the secretary of state again next month.