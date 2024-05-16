Missing Hampshire teenager: Police appeal to help find missing girl from Fleet
Lola, 13, from Fleet was last seen around 2pm on Tuesday, May 14, at Fleet train station. Police are concerned for her welfare and believe she may have changed trains at Farnborough.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help us find missing Lola from Fleet? We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate Lola, but we are extremely concerned for her welfare and are now turning to you for assistance. Lola was last seen wearing black leggings, a light grey hooded top with writing on it and black and red Nike Jordans.”
Lola is described as:
- White
- Approximately 5ft 6 inches tall
- Dark blonde hair
Police are asking anyone with any information about her whereabouts to call 999 quoting reference 44240202485.