Police have released an appeal to help find a missing Havant woman last seen leaving her home this morning.

Sarah Gumbrell, 35, from Havant, has not been seen since leaving her home address on Friday, June 14. She has links to the Portsmouth area and police are requesting for help in locating her.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Have you seen missing woman Sarah Gumbrell? Sarah is described as white, about 5ft 5in tall, with light brown shoulder-length hair. She is believed to be wearing a red coat, baseball cap, dark sunglasses and sports clothes.