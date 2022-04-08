Missing man with links to Fareham found after being missing for over a week
AFTER disappearing over a week ago, a missing man with links to Fareham has been found.
Friday, 8th April 2022, 11:41 am
Howard Towl, 58, from Southampton, has finally been located.
He disappeared on March 30, after sending a message to a relative.
Read More
Read MoreThree boys from Portsmouth arrested for affray - and one on suspicion of possess...
A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘We're pleased to say that missing Howard from Southampton has been located.
‘Thanks again for sharing our appeals, we do appreciate it.’
Officers, and Mr Towl’s family, were concerned for his welfare during the disappearance.
He has links to Fareham, Shedfield, Bournemouth and Weymouth.