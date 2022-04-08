Howard Towl, 58, from Southampton, has finally been located.

He disappeared on March 30, after sending a message to a relative.

Howard Towl, 58, has finally been found after disappearing over a week ago. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘We're pleased to say that missing Howard from Southampton has been located.

‘Thanks again for sharing our appeals, we do appreciate it.’

Officers, and Mr Towl’s family, were concerned for his welfare during the disappearance.