Missing man with links to Fareham found after being missing for over a week

AFTER disappearing over a week ago, a missing man with links to Fareham has been found.

By Freddie Webb
Friday, 8th April 2022, 11:41 am

Howard Towl, 58, from Southampton, has finally been located.

He disappeared on March 30, after sending a message to a relative.

Howard Towl, 58, has finally been found after disappearing over a week ago. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘We're pleased to say that missing Howard from Southampton has been located.

‘Thanks again for sharing our appeals, we do appreciate it.’

Officers, and Mr Towl’s family, were concerned for his welfare during the disappearance.

He has links to Fareham, Shedfield, Bournemouth and Weymouth.