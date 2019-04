Have your say

POLICE have thanked the public for helping to find a missing man from Park Gate.

Robert West disappeared yesterday morning after last being seen in Hunts Pond Road.

Now Fareham police have tweeted to say the 32-year-old had been found safe and well.

‘We're pleased to tell you that Robert West, who was missing from Park Gate, has been located,’ police wrote. ‘Thank you for sharing our appeal.’