Missing pensioner from Wales was last seen in Hampshire
POLICE are asking for help in finding a pensioner from Wales who may have gone missing in Hampshire.
John Lucas has been visiting Hampshire and was supposed to return home to Aberystwyth, Wales today (Friday), but has not been seen or heard from since yesterday morning.
The 76-year-old has been staying in the Premier Inn in Cumberland Place, Southampton, since Tuesday, September 6.
Enquiries indicate that John left the hotel at 7.30am Thursday morning with the intention of visiting the New Forest – more specifically the Hythe, Denny Wood, Beaulieu, Dibden and Marchwood areas.
Most Popular
-
1
The death of the Queen: 'We owe her a debt we can never repay', head of the Royal Navy says as Portsmouth prepares for a 117-gun salute
-
2
Police release picture of Portsmouth woman beater jailed for attacking ex-partner in her own home
-
3
The Queen: Portsmouth City Council leaders offer tributes after monarch's death
-
4
The Queen: Events cancelled in Portsmouth during period of mourning as mark of respect including Live at Bandstand and car boot sales
-
5
The Queen: Vigil to be held in Portsmouth's Guildhall Square today
He is described as: white, 5ft 9ins–5ft 10ins, medium build, grey hair on the sides of his head, wearing glasses, likely to have a hiking pole with him.
The CCTV photos show the clothing he was wearing as he left the hotel.
If you have seen John, or know where he is, please dial 999.
Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference number 0873 of September 9.