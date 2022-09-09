Missing pensioner from Wales was last seen in Hampshire

John Lucas has been visiting Hampshire and was supposed to return home to Aberystwyth, Wales today (Friday), but has not been seen or heard from since yesterday morning.

The 76-year-old has been staying in the Premier Inn in Cumberland Place, Southampton, since Tuesday, September 6.

Enquiries indicate that John left the hotel at 7.30am Thursday morning with the intention of visiting the New Forest – more specifically the Hythe, Denny Wood, Beaulieu, Dibden and Marchwood areas.

CCTV of John Lucas from Aberystwyth leaving his hotel in Southampton on September 8, 2022. He has not been seen since

He is described as: white, 5ft 9ins–5ft 10ins, medium build, grey hair on the sides of his head, wearing glasses, likely to have a hiking pole with him.

The CCTV photos show the clothing he was wearing as he left the hotel.

If you have seen John, or know where he is, please dial 999.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference number 0873 of September 9.