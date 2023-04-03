The 57-year-old was last seen at 11.50pm in the Madeline Road area of Petersfield and has not been seen or heard from since which police say is very out of character for him.

A police statement said: ‘We are concerned for James’s welfare, and ask that anyone who has seen him please get in touch with police.

‘He is described as: white, 5ft 8ins tall, dark silvered short hair, clean shaven, brown eyes, wearing black waterproof jacket

Have you seen missing James Glue from Petersfield?

‘It’s possible he is also wearing navy blue or black cargo trousers, walking boots and may have a black canvas back pack.’