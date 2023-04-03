Missing person: Police appeal to help find James Glue from Petersfield
Police have issued an appeal to find a man who has been missing since last night (April 2)
The 57-year-old was last seen at 11.50pm in the Madeline Road area of Petersfield and has not been seen or heard from since which police say is very out of character for him.
A police statement said: ‘We are concerned for James’s welfare, and ask that anyone who has seen him please get in touch with police.
‘He is described as: white, 5ft 8ins tall, dark silvered short hair, clean shaven, brown eyes, wearing black waterproof jacket
‘It’s possible he is also wearing navy blue or black cargo trousers, walking boots and may have a black canvas back pack.’
If you have seen him, call 101 quoting 44230131719. Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.