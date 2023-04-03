News you can trust since 1877
Missing person: Police appeal to help find James Glue from Petersfield

Police have issued an appeal to find a man who has been missing since last night (April 2)

By Kelly Brown
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 19:07 BST- 1 min read

The 57-year-old was last seen at 11.50pm in the Madeline Road area of Petersfield and has not been seen or heard from since which police say is very out of character for him.

A police statement said: ‘We are concerned for James’s welfare, and ask that anyone who has seen him please get in touch with police.

‘He is described as: white, 5ft 8ins tall, dark silvered short hair, clean shaven, brown eyes, wearing black waterproof jacket

Have you seen missing James Glue from Petersfield?
‘It’s possible he is also wearing navy blue or black cargo trousers, walking boots and may have a black canvas back pack.’

If you have seen him, call 101 quoting 44230131719. Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.