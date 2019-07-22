Missing person was last seen in Portsmouth, say police

A MAN who has been reported as missing was last seen in Portsmouth, according to police.

An appeal has been launched to find 43-year-old Luke English, who was last seen in the Beresford Road area on the evening of Thursday, July 18.

Luke is bald and muscular, with tattoos of a raven and a skull on his chest. Police say he may have a beard or stubble.

PC Adam Lander said: ‘We’re appealing for anyone with information about Luke’s whereabouts to get in touch with us. He was reported missing today and we are carrying out a number of enquiries to try and locate him.

‘Luke has contacts in Birmingham and Cornwall and has worked in various locations across the country so it is possible he has left the area.

‘Please share this appeal to friends outside of the county.

‘If you’ve seen Luke since Thursday evening or have any information about where he might be, please call us on 101 quoting 44190256792.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.