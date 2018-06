Have your say

A MAN who went missing from Portchester has been found.

Police confirmed Andrew Corrigan, 26, was found safe in Bitterne in Southampton.

It follows the news he went missing from West Street in Portchester after 2.30am yesterday.

Officers thanked the public for its effort in sharing their original appeal.

A spokesperson said in a statement: ‘As always, your help in sharing our appeal was really appreciated by us all.’