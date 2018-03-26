Missing restaurant owner found ‘safe and sound’

THE WIFE of a restaurant owner who went missing on Saturday night says he has been found ‘safe and sound’.

Malcolm Goble’s wife Christine was left ‘panicked’ when her husband went missing over the weekend.

She said: ‘I was so worried about him and I just wanted him home.

‘He had gone missing a few weeks ago as well and tried to take his own life so I was really worried this time about his mental health as he has been under a lot of pressure this year.’

Christine got a call this morning from a mental health centre to say that father-of-three Malcolm had turned up at the centre.

She said: ‘I was just so relieved when I got the call and now he is safe and sound and getting the support he needs.’

Yesterday an appeal run by The News was shared over 3,000 times on social media in a bid to find Malcolm, 41, who runs The Nook restaurant in Warsash with Christine.

Christine said: ‘I am so thankful to everyone who shared the post and it was so reassuring that everyone was sharing the post and leaving such supportive messages.

‘At the end of the day men’s mental health is an issue at the moment and there is stigma in society and I want to become an advocate now on speaking out about men’s mental health and the importance of talking about how you feel.’