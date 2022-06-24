Angela Hunt, 49, from Southampton, was last seen in Wilton Avenue in Southampton city centre about a week ago.

A police spokesman said: ‘Since she was reported missing to us on Tuesday, June 21, officers have been conducting enquiries to find her.

Missing Angela Hunt, 49, who was last seen in Wilton Avenue in Southampton about a week ago Picture released by Hampshire police

‘We and her family are very concerned about her welfare and we are now turning to you to help us locate her.’

Angela is white, 5ft 4in, of average build and has ginger hair and blue eyes.

Police think she could be in the north Torquay area of Devon, possibly with a white man in his 30s.