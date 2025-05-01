Chichester woman goes missing and has not been seen for 11 days
A woman has gone missing and has not been seen for 11 days.
Kerry-Anne, 37, from Chichester, disappeared on April 20 and has not been spotted since.
Chichester Police have launched a missing person’s appeal in a bid to find her. In a statement released on Facebook, The force said: “We are looking for missing Kerry-Anne, 37, from Chichester.
“She was reported missing after last being seen on April 20. Kerry-Anne is 5ft 5ins with dark brown hair. She has links to Bognor.
“If you see Kerry-Anne or have any information about her whereabouts please call 101 quoting serial 1007 29/4.”