Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman has gone missing and has not been seen for 11 days.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerry-Anne, 37, from Chichester, disappeared on April 20 and has not been spotted since.

Kerry-Anne, 37, from Chichester, has gone missing and has not been seen since April 20. | Chichester Police

Chichester Police have launched a missing person’s appeal in a bid to find her. In a statement released on Facebook, The force said: “We are looking for missing Kerry-Anne, 37, from Chichester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was reported missing after last being seen on April 20. Kerry-Anne is 5ft 5ins with dark brown hair. She has links to Bognor.

“If you see Kerry-Anne or have any information about her whereabouts please call 101 quoting serial 1007 29/4.”