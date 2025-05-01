Chichester woman goes missing and has not been seen for 11 days

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 17:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A woman has gone missing and has not been seen for 11 days.

Kerry-Anne, 37, from Chichester, disappeared on April 20 and has not been spotted since.

Kerry-Anne, 37, from Chichester, has gone missing and has not been seen since April 20.Kerry-Anne, 37, from Chichester, has gone missing and has not been seen since April 20.
Kerry-Anne, 37, from Chichester, has gone missing and has not been seen since April 20. | Chichester Police

Chichester Police have launched a missing person’s appeal in a bid to find her. In a statement released on Facebook, The force said: “We are looking for missing Kerry-Anne, 37, from Chichester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“She was reported missing after last being seen on April 20. Kerry-Anne is 5ft 5ins with dark brown hair. She has links to Bognor.

“If you see Kerry-Anne or have any information about her whereabouts please call 101 quoting serial 1007 29/4.”

Related topics:ChichesterSussexMissing PeoplePolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice