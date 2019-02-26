Mobile phone video appeal after ‘men filmed fighting’ in Leigh Park

A BRAWL broke out with a number of men fighting while others filmed the incident on their mobile phones, police have said.

Officers now want anyone who filmed the incident in Kingsclere Avenue, Leigh Park, to send police video footage that was recorded.

It happened on Sunday between 9.50pm and 10.30pm, Hampshire police siad.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We received a report between 9.50pm and 10.30pm men were fighting and that a knife may have been used.

‘It’s believed that a number of people recorded the incident on their phone and we’re urging those people to call us.

‘A 42-year-old man from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possess a knife blade. He's been released from custody but remains under investigation.’

Call 101 quoting 44190067352 with any information.