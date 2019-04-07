Money and jewellery taken as home is targeted

Have your say

THIEVES made off with cash and jewellery in a residential burglary.

The goods were taken from a home in South Road, Horndean, sometime between 10am and 1.15pm on Friday, April 5.

The incident follows a number of recent theft incidents in the East Hampshire area.

Hampshire police have launched an appeal for information after the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190118246.

Alternatively, call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Officers have urged people to lock side gates to their homes.