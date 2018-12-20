‘Monster’ child rapist from Portsmouth jailed for 13 years for ‘appalling’ crimes against girl

A TEENAGER groomed and raped in a series of ‘appalling’ assaults watched as her abuser was jailed and said: ‘He is a monster’.

Perverted Jamie Williams looked blank-faced as he was handed a 13-year jail term for repeated sexual assaults and two rapes on the young girl.

Jamie Williams, 32, of Inverness Road, Buckland, was jailed for 13 years at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Bravely she watched from the public gallery at Portsmouth Crown Court as 32-year-old Williams was sentenced over video-link.

In a statement read out by prosecutor Matthew Lawson, the girl said: ‘I was just a little girl. I hope I can get my life back.

‘I will not let what he has done to me stop me from being successful.’

She added: ‘I think that he is a monster – I’m so relieved that he was found guilty.’

In a statement, her family said: ‘Our lives changed forever and after nearly two hellish years we are still putting the pieces back together.

‘We hope January next year will be a new beginning for all of us and we can’t thank enough all those involved in bringing the case to trial and getting justice.’

Williams, of Inverness Road, Buckland, was convicted of four charges of sexual assault, two more serious sexual assaults and two rapes.

Sentencing, judge Roger Hetherington said: ‘These were appalling offences which were the result of a degree of planning on your part.’

He added: ‘With any young girl it would have had a very traumatic effect and unsurprisingly that’s precisely what has happened in this case.’

Probation found Williams poses a high risk of serious harm to children but the judge stopped short of ruling he was dangerous, which could have led to Williams receiving an extended sentence.

The girl, who cannot be named, told of her frustration at having to wait for a third trial for justice to be done after the first jury was dismissed and a second trial date was abandoned as medical evidence was compiled.

‘On occasions I thought he was going to get away with this,’ she said.

Forensic medical evidence agreed by the prosecution and defence revealed the pain the victim suffered.

After telling police about the attacks she once saw into Williams in the street. ‘I was left physically shaking and crying,’ her statement said.

The defendant had applied ‘subtle pressure’ in trying to stop the girl from reporting the attacks to police, the court heard.

Williams was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life. He denied all charges.

Rebecca Lee, mitigating, said: ‘This is not someone about whom there’s nothing positive.’

Williams had a difficult childhood but went on to gain NVQ qualifications in catering and caring, she said. He is now making lobster pots in jail.