Moped rider knocks man, 51, to the ground in vicious Southsea assault

A PEDESTRIAN suffered head injuries when he was knocked to the ground by a moped rider who had just assaulted him.

The 51-year-old victim had pushed out at a red and silver Gilera Runner 124cc bike - stopping it dead on the pavement in Albert Road, Southsea.

Two men were assaulted when a moped rider drove on the pavement in Albert Road in Southsea on June 27. Picture: Google

Hampshire police said the man was assaulted between midnight and 12.20am near Hereford Road, which joins Victoria Road South.

A 44-year-old man intervened and was assaulted.

It was then the moped rider aimed toward the first victim, drove at him and knocked him over.

A spokeswoman said: ‘Both victims suffered head injuries and required medical treatment.

‘The suspects are aged between 17 and 25.

‘One was white, skinny and wearing a dark blue racing helmet.

‘The other was black, of muscular build, with short cropped hair and wearing a sky blue polo top, dark blue jeans and a gold wristwatch.’

Call police on 101 quoting 44190221218 about the incident on Thursday .