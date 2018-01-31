More Hampshire police officers set to be issued Taser

EVERY police officer in Hampshire is set to have access to Taser if they ask for one, it has been announced.

Chief constable Olivia Pinkney has told officers today ‘it will take some years’ to complete the roll-out.

Around 300 officers are equipped with Taser, but this will increase to around 600.

John Apter, Hampshire Police Federation chairman, represents the rank-and-file.

He said: ‘This is fantastic news, it’s something we’ve been working hard on with the chief constable and her team for some time.

‘Officer safety is so important to me, and I couldn’t be more proud that as a result of our work, our officers will be provided with this essential piece of equipment.

‘I want to place on record my thanks to CC Olivia Pinkney who has listened to my concerns and acted on them.’

Currently officers in the force support unit, response and firearms are issued with Taser.

Now they will be issued to any officer who requests one, as long as they have an operational need to carry one and have support from their boss.

It comes after long discussions between the force and Mr Apter over the roll-out.

In a statement published on the federation’s Facebook page, Mrs Pinkney said: ‘Anyone with a clear operational need, who wants to, has the support of their line management and is able to carry a Taser, should have access to one.’