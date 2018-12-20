More than 50 drivers are arrested in Hampshire drink and drug-driving clampdown 

Police have arrested more than 50 people for drink and drug-driving in Hampshire so far this month.

New figures released today show that in the county there have been 31 drink-drive and 26 drug-driving arrests from 1,326 breath tests and 62 drug wipe tests.

More than fifty people have been arrested in Hampshire for drink and drug-driving this month

The campaign, dubbed Operation Holly, launched on December 1 and runs until January.

Any driver who is stopped due to concerns over their manner of driving, a vehicle defect, or is involved in a collision, is breathalysed.

Drivers who are unfit to drive through drink, drugs or medication, can find themselves facing a court appearance, the potential to lose their licence and additional fines.

Roads Safety Sergeant Rob Heard said: ‘We continue to enforce and target drink and drug drivers throughout the month of December. Sadly, we have made more than 150 arrests for drink and drug driving.

‘Now that the Christmas period is almost upon us, many of us will take the time to celebrate, please plan your journeys, organise taxis’ and consider the reality you maybe over the limit the morning after.’

Across both Hampshire and Thames Valley, which are covered by the same road policing unit, 71 per cent of drink-drive offenders are male, and while the most common days for drink-drive arrests are Saturdays and Sundays, drug-drive arrests are more likely to happen on Fridays and Saturdays.

The most positive breath arrests are in age group of 35 to 49, while the most positive drug wipe arrests are in age group 17 to 34 years.