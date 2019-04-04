TWO mums have been left ‘concerned’ after both had their vehicles hit with ball bearings while travelling through country lanes.

Fiona Ford was driving home last week near Bishop’s Waltham with her daughter from a school parents evening when her back window was shattered.

The 50-year-old said: ‘It really scared us as it is not something you expect to happen. We pulled into a layby and I knocked all the glass into the backseat as some was still hanging from the frame.

‘When we got home my daughter found a ball bearing in the back so I think that is what shattered the glass but I think the worst thing is that my daughter should have been sat in the back but fortunately due to me being late and having to take another car to meet her and my husband at the parents evening we had two cars.

‘I dread to think what would have happened if she had been sat in the back and I am angry at whoever is doing this and very concerned for other people’s safety.’

Karly Dyke was driving in the same area when she was targeted the day after Fiona.

The mother-of-three said: ‘I saw something coming really quickly towards my car and then it hit the front windscreen.

‘It was terrifying and I pulled into a layby. I had seen Fiona’s post the day before on social media and I could see from the dent left that it looked a similar shape to a ball bearing.

‘After a while it sunk in what had happened and where it hit was about head height and if it had been travelling faster it could have come through and hit me. I have seen quite a few posts about cars, homes and even a person being hit and it is really worrying.’

The 36-year-old added: ‘It won’t be long before someone gets seriously hurt.’

Hampshire police are investigating. Insp Jon Turton said: ‘We’ve had a number of incidents reported to us where ball bearings have caused damage to vehicles, homes and street furniture across the Meon Valley area over the last two months.

‘We share residents’ concerns about this and are following several lines of enquiry in a bid to bring those responsible to justice.

‘We have stepped up patrols in the areas affected, looking at what forensic opportunities there are with seized ball bearings, as well as checking CCTV.

‘We are keen to speak to the driver of a white flatbed Transit-type van, with high sides and a roof rack, which was driving from Wickham to Bishop’s Waltham on March 25, between 6.50pm and 7pm.

‘We would also urge residents to check any private CCTV or dash cam they might have, as they may have captured something which could help with our investigations.’

Anyone with information about this should call police on 101, quoting 44190103890.