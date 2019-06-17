Have your say

A MOTORBIKE was destroyed after an intense fire ignited near a school this morning, firefighters said.

The vehicle had been in St Helen’s Road, close to Gomer Junior School, in Gosport, when the blaze sparked just before 3am.

Neighbours reported the incident to emergency services, with two fire crews from Fareham and Gosport being alerted.

Gosport’s team arrived shortly afterwards and used a hose reel to extinguish the bike blaze. Fareham’s team were turned back before they arrived.

A spokesman for Gosport fire station said: ‘The bike was totally engulfed by the flames. It was 100 per cent destroyed by the fire.’

The fire took about 15 minutes to be extinguished.

Officers added they couldn’t say if for certain if arsonists had caused the fire or not.