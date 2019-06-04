Motorbike passenger suffers fractured back in Havant hit-and-run

Have your say

A MOTORBIKE passenger suffered a fractured back in a hit-and-run crash in Havant.

The collision happened on Purbrook Way at around 6.40pm on Friday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them

A motorcyclist with a passenger on the back and a silver Ford Focus were involved in a crash on the roundabout by B&Q.

The car failed to stop at the scene and continued to drive onto the southbound A3(M).

The motorcycle’s passenger suffered a fracture to the lower-back as a result of the crash.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘If you were driving the silver Ford Focus, or if you witnessed the incident, we’d like to hear from you.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the crime reference number 44190187058.