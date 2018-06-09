Motorcyclist, 20, dies in Portsmouth city centre crash

Have your say

A motorcyclist has died in a fatal crash in Portsmouth.

The 20-year-old, from Havant, was riding a Yamaha motorbike in Winston Churchill Avenue when he came off his bike in a crash. Police were called at around 1am.

He died on his way to hospital, a Hampshire police spokeswoman said.

Now police are hunting for the rider of a blue motorbike who ‘appeared to be travelling with the Yamaha motorcycle’.

The crash is understood to have happened outside Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Sergeant Rik Grant, said: ‘We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or anyone who has any information that could help our investigation.

‘In particular, we would like to speak to the rider of a blue coloured motorcycle who appeared to be travelling with the Yamaha motorcycle.’

The man’s next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Call police on 101, quoting Operation Variant, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.