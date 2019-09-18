Motorcyclist dies after hit and run crash in Hampshire

A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a hit and run crash in Hampshire.

The incident happened at around 10.30pm last night on the B3349 Reading Road at the junction with Vicarage Lane in Houndgreen, near Hook.

A silver vehicle was involved in a collision with a motorcycle and the driver of the silver vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

The motorcyclist died as a result of his injuries.

In a post of Facebook, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle make off from the area, to get in touch. The silver vehicle has been damaged as a result of the collision and we would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a damaged silver vehicle in the area.

‘We'd also like to appeal directly to the driver of the silver vehicle to make contact with us.

‘Anyone with information should call us on 101.’

