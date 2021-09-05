Motorcyclist in his 50s left seriously injured after crash on the A3 in Hampshire

It happened on the southbound side of the road at Griggs Green, near Liphook, when at 4pm yesterday there was a collision between a blue Kawasaki motorcycle and dark blue Honda Jazz.

Police say that they would like to speak to the driver of a black Volkswagen Golf, believed to be a 2008-plate, who had been driving just ahead of the motorcycle and could have important information, and they would like to hear from anyone who was on the road at that time, and anyone who may have dashcame footage.