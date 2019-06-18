Motorcyclist knocked unconscious during hit and run involving BMW in Hampshire

A MOTORCYCLIST was knocked unconscious during a hit and run in a village.

The collision, involving a BMW, happened in Winchester Road, Whitchurch, near the entrance of the Clock Barn on Saturday at around 6.18pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them

During the crash the motorcyclist, who was riding a green Kawasaki, came off his bike and was knocked unconscious. He also suffered injuries to his left leg.

It is believed the BMW was grey and would have sustained significant damage to the offside rear passenger door, window and trim.

Did you witness the collision? If you have any information or if you have dash cam footage of the vehicles, please get in contact with police by calling 101, quoting reference 44190206128.

