Motorcyclist robbed while waiting at traffic lights in Fareham

A MOTORCYCLIST was robbed while waiting at a set of traffic lights.

The 35-year-old had stopped at a red light on A32 Gosport Road in Fareham, heading towards Gosport, by Salterns Lane. at around 4.15pm yesterday when the incident happened.

The victim had stopped at a set of traffic lights on A32 in Fareham. Picture: Google Maps

A man came up behind him and cut the strap of his bumbag and ran off down Salterns Lane.

The man is described as being white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, of a skinny build and aged in his 30s. He was wearing a white t-shirt, dark trousers and a blue baseball cap.

The Oxford waterproof black bumbag contained cash, a wallet, a bottle of Hugo Boss aftershave and two rings, a silver and gold large skull ring and a bespoke Odin ring with three triangles linked together.

PC Jamie Presswell said: ‘This is an unusual incident and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

‘The drivers sat in the cars behind the motorbike in the traffic may have got a good view of what happened, so if this was you, please give us a call. You may have even caught it on your dash cam.

‘We’d also like to hear from anyone who saw the man running through the area that afternoon or who has been offered any rings for sale.’

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44190278926, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.