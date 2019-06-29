Motorcyclist sparked A27 police chase involving helicopter in Sussex

A MOTORCYCLIST has been arrested after leading police on a chase on the A27.

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter spotted a motorist driving dangerously on the road in Brighton at about 4.15pm yesterday.

Police were led on a chase on the A27. Picture: Google Maps

NPAS pursued the motorcyclist, who travelled westbound on the A27 towards Lancing, before returning eastbound on the same road.

Sussex Police said that throughout the pursuit, NPAS maintained sight of the vehicle and provided running commentary to the force to enable them to deploy officers on the ground.

Police then used a Stop Stick to bring the motorcycle to a safe stop close to the junction with Hoe Court. No injuries were sustained and minimal damage was caused to the vehicle.

A 47-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop when required by police, dangerous driving and driving without a valid licence. He remains in custody at this stage.