Motorcyclist suffers broken arm and leg in 'serious' crash on A27 near Havant

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital with a broken arm and leg after a ‘serious crash’ on the A27.

The female, who is in her 20s and from Chessington, was riding her red Honda CBR motorbike when she slammed into a stationary transit tipper van on the Broadmarsh slip road while travelling between Broadmarsh and Havant,

The crash took place on the westbound carriageway at about 3.30pm on Friday afternoon. The injured rider was taken to hospital, police said.

Hampshire Constabulary is now appealing for witnesses to the incident or those with any dash cam footage to come forward and call them on 101, quoting Operation Lord.

A spokesman from the force said the carriageway wasn’t closed during the incident but it did cause ‘some congestion’ and added: ‘We would also like to thank motorists for their patience while the emergency services dealt with the incident.’