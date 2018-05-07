Motorcyclists taken to hospital after crash on Hampshire motorway

Part of the M3 was closed off earlier this afternoon after a collision involving ‘several’ motorcycles.

All three lanes were closed on the M3 northbound at Eastleigh for more than an hour following the incident, which happened between Junction 12 and Junction 11 at Winchester.

Drivers travelling north onto the M3 from the M27 were warned to expect delays.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called just after 2pm to reports of a collision involving several motorcycles.

‘It is unclear at the moment the exact number as it is ongoing, but it looks like that two motorcyclists have been taken to hospital – they do not appear to be life-threatening at this stage.

‘Two others suffered minor injuries but they did not need to go to hospital.’

Highways England has said traffic was diverted off at Junction 11.

Drivers were told to then turn right at the roundabout onto the Hockley Link and re-join the #M3 at J11.