Motorist caught with alcohol in car on M27 after being spotted ‘driving erratically’ 

POLICE catch drink driver with alcohol in their car on the M27.

The motorist was stopped after a fellow road user reported them ‘driving erratically’ on the motorway.

After the vehicle was stopped, officers found a bottle of rum on the front passengers seat as well as a mug and a coke.

Hants Road Policing shared an image of the alcohol discovered in the car on the M27 on Twitter saying the driver was ‘literally drinking and driving’.

The account tweeted: ‘Member of the public reported this Zafira being driven erratically on the #M27 near #Southampton.

Officers found a bottle of rum in the vehicle on the M27. Picture: Hants Road Policing/ Twitter

‘We got behind it & witnessed the same, so it was immediately stopped.

‘The driver was literally drinking and driving so was arrested. Ban & fine pending. #NotWorthTheRisk 26004/24063.’

