Motorist caught with crossbow, axes and hunting knife in car on Isle of Wight

A MOTORIST was caught with a number of weapons including a crossbow and hunting knives after being pulled over by police.

Gavin Price was stopped by officers on Perowne Way, Sandown, in October last year because his car was being driven with no MOT.

He was found guilty of 17 offences

The 45-year-old was noticeably obstructive, and officers found out why when they searched the vehicle.

Price, who had a lock knife tucked into his belt, kept a crossbow and bolts in the boot of his car.

As police continued to to search the vehicle officers found hunting knives, more lock knives, axes, and a BB gun.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with weapons offences.

Price was found guilty of 17 offences including possession of an imitation firearm, possession of offensive weapons and possession of bladed articles at Newport Crown Court yesterday.

He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on September 27.