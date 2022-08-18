Motorist in Waterlooville arrested for suspected knife possession, drug driving and theft of vehicle after Ford Fiesta stopped on A3
A MOTORIST on the A3 in Waterlooville has been arrested for several offences including drug driving.
Officers stopped a silver Ford Fiesta this morning.
The car was suspected of being on cloned number plates.
A statement from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Police have stopped a car that was suspected of being on cloned plates on the A3 at Waterlooville.
‘When dealing with the driver he was arrested for a number of offences including possession of a knife, drug driving and also theft of a motor vehicle.’
