A silver Ford Fiesta was stopped on the A3 in Waterlooville. It was suspected to be on cloned number plates. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

A statement from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Police have stopped a car that was suspected of being on cloned plates on the A3 at Waterlooville.

‘When dealing with the driver he was arrested for a number of offences including possession of a knife, drug driving and also theft of a motor vehicle.’

