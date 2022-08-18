News you can trust since 1877
Motorist in Waterlooville arrested for suspected knife possession, drug driving and theft of vehicle after Ford Fiesta stopped on A3

A MOTORIST on the A3 in Waterlooville has been arrested for several offences including drug driving.

By Freddie Webb
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 12:31 pm

Officers stopped a silver Ford Fiesta this morning.

The car was suspected of being on cloned number plates.

A silver Ford Fiesta was stopped on the A3 in Waterlooville. It was suspected to be on cloned number plates. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

A statement from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Police have stopped a car that was suspected of being on cloned plates on the A3 at Waterlooville.

‘When dealing with the driver he was arrested for a number of offences including possession of a knife, drug driving and also theft of a motor vehicle.’

