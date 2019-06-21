MP asks police to do 'all they can' to keep LGBT community safe

AN MP has asked the county’s crime commissioner to ‘do all you can to keep the LGBT+ community safe' after a spike in hate crime.

As reported, Hampshire saw 424 crimes in 2017-2018. Five years ago there were 143 reports.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, who this week called for more policing at Portsmouth Pride on Saturday, said he wanted more ‘bobbies on the beat’ and assurance from commissioner Michael Lane that homophobia is being tackled.

In response to Mr Morgan’s letter, Mr Lane set out prevention initiatives being funded by his office, including a soon-to-be launched school toolkit designed to challenge views behind hate crimes.

Mr Lane said: ‘It is my belief that initiatives such as (those in the letter) are crucial to tackling hate crime early on and promoting inclusive communities where everyone feels safe, regardless of their beliefs, sexual orientation, race, gender identity, or disabilities.’