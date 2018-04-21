MP encouraging residents to get more ‘scam smart’

Have your say

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage is hoping to make residents more scam savvy.

The MP will is holding a Scam Smart event on Friday, June 8 at Thorngate Halls in Bury Road, Gosport, from 1.30-4pm.

The free event will offer advice to residents to make them more aware of scams.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘This crime usually happens within the safely of the victims’ own home, with fraudsters using more devious and ingenious tactics – causing financial hardship and distress.’

To book a place at the event call (023) 9258 3127.