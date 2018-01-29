MP group’s concerns

THE head of a group of MPs looking into knife crime said she fears youngsters are growing up ‘desensitised’ to violence.

Sarah Jones, chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Knife Crime, spoke to Johnston Press Investigations after we revealed a child a day will be caught carrying a knife into school each day across the country.

The Croydon MP said: ‘It’s really shocking to see the scale and increase of knife offences in our schools.

‘In London the biggest rise in offences are from those aged 11, 12 and 13 proving what people have been saying for some time, the age of those carrying knives is getting younger and younger.

‘My fear is that a generation of young people are growing up desensitised to violence.’