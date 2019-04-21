MP’s delight after Finn’s Law passed

A NEW law increasing the maximum sentence for animal cruelty offences has been welcomed by Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage.

Finn’s Law, named after a service dog stabbed in 2016, means self-defence cannot be used to defend themselves in court, and upped the maximum prison sentence to five years.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘Our brave service animals are vital for our police forces and show tremendous courage in protecting our officers.

‘Like Finn, service animals deserve to have the protection of the law and perpetrators should face tough sentences.’