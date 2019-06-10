Mugged RAF veteran has £900 raised for him - and he gives it all to charity

AN RAF veteran who lost £500 to muggers has been offered a crowdfunded donation of almost £1,000 - and he wants it all to go to charity.

Brian Colley, 87, was grabbed by cowardly thieves in West Street, Fareham, last Monday shortly after he had withdrawn his monthly spending money.

He returned home to find the money had been lifted from his jacket pocket - but his story in The News lead to a community group raising almost £1,000 for him.

Brian, a former aircraft engineer, met with Kerry Snuggs, the founder of the community group Acts of Kindness Community Solent, to discuss how the money should go to those ‘who need it more.’

He said: ‘I would like to say thank you very, very much.

‘I really appreciate it.

‘But there are others who need it more than me - the donation will make a substantial difference.’

A total of £500 will be given to the Royal Airforce Benevolent Fund, which supports former members of the RAF who have fallen on hard times.

The remainder of the money will be donated to Alabare, a group that supports homeless veterans, and Service Dogs UK, which provides therapy dogs to emergency service and armed forces personnel with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Acts of Kindness also presented Brian with a food hamper, consisting of donated ales, jams, and chocolates.

Kerry said: ‘He seemed a little overwhelmed.

‘If people don't want a donation – or people can’t make a cash donation – we will make up a hamper to support the person in need.'

The group are also hoping to give Brian something he would glady accept – a pet cat.

He said: ‘I saw a story in the newspaper about a cat needing a home – sadly, it had gone to someone else by the time I called.

‘I live on my own, and I would love a cat.’

Kerry is currently working with a cat sanctuary and belives they have found ‘an older cat that would suit him down to the ground.’

She said: ‘Hopefully it will be a really nice end to the story.’

Police are asking anyone with information in regards to the mugging to call 101 quoting 44190190193.