Murder investigation after man dies in Fareham

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in Fareham, police have confirmed.

The 29-year-old was found with back injuries at a flat in Omaha Close yesterday.

Police are in Omaha Close in Fareham after a murder investigation launched when the body of a 29-year-old man was found in a flat. Picture: Millie Salkeld

Officers from Hampshire police had been called over a concern for welfare at 12.40pm, police said.

Specialist police are in contact with the man's family, who have been informed of his death.

Fareham district commander Chief Inspector Sharon Woolrich said: ‘The investigation team are following up a number of active lines of enquiry and I would encourage anyone with information which could help to contact us.

‘I know there may be some concern among the wider Fareham community about this incident.

‘My team will be doing all they can to provide visible reassurance, but please do get in touch if you have any concerns.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting Operation Bic or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Omaha Close is a new development built by Bloor homes near Fareham College.